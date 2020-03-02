SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,746 shares of company stock worth $9,483,112. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.