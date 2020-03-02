SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Interface, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interface in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interface’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.59 on Monday. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Interface by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

