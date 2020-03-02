SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Novocure Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Novocure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Novocure’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. Novocure has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

