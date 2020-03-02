Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target Lowered to at Northland Securities

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Northland Securities from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLGG. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $2,532,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

