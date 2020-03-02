Super Zero (SERO) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Super Zero has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $24.73 million and $17.57 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00425469 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012482 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011236 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012464 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 234,214,712 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

