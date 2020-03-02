Suretly Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $85,590.00 and $175.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

