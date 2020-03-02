sUSD Hits Market Cap of $5.26 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00010685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $7,597.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 5,556,217 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.