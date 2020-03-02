suterusu Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One suterusu token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.66 or 0.06286647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030159 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011522 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

suterusu is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,450,000 tokens. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

