Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Purchases 20,000 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 20,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,856,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,382.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 186,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

