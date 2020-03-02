Svb Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HARP. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $80,981.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,007 shares of company stock worth $7,317,449.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.