Svb Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $45.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. Inogen has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

