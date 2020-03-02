Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.35. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 224,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

