Svb Leerink Weighs in on Eidos Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Eidos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of EIDX opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 17.00.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.