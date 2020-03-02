Swap Price Tops $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a total market cap of $319,784.00 and $191,861.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

