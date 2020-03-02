Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $239,002.00 and approximately $45,243.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.