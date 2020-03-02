Swarm (SWM) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $5,791.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

