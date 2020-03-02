SwftCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.66 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and $7.66 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00496868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.05 or 0.06440428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030213 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

