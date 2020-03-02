SwiftCash Market Capitalization Tops $51,458.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $51,458.00 and $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000241 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 721.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 117,173,237 coins and its circulating supply is 116,452,806 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

