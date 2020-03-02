Swing Market Cap Hits $64,427.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a total market capitalization of $64,427.00 and $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

