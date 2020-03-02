Swipe Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.86 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Swipe has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00013877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $74.86 million and $21.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

