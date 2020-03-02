Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Acquires $78,796.04 in Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 9,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,796.04.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Phillip Goldstein bought 10,013 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $84,409.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Phillip Goldstein bought 1,086 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $9,046.38.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Goldstein bought 2,611 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,410.20.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Goldstein bought 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

SWZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,508. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 881,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

