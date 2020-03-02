Swiss National Bank Acquires 12,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.47. 3,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,513. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

