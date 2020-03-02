Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of 2U worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.31. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

