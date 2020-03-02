Swiss National Bank Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,486,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. 22,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,990. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

