Swiss National Bank Has $2.81 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.87. 3,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,237. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

