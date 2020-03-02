Swiss National Bank Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $255,626.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,852. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 25,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,772. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.