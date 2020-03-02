Swiss National Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Redfin worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $278,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,869.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,500 shares of company stock worth $3,749,940 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.11. 33,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,457. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.98. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $32.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

