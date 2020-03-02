Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Actuant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $11,080,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,125. Actuant Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.