Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,900 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of InVitae worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in InVitae by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in InVitae by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get InVitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.06. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,789 shares of company stock worth $2,522,040. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.