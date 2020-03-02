Swiss National Bank Purchases 24,300 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Uniti Group worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. 228,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,818. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

