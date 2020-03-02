Swiss National Bank Sells 48,800 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. 6,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.78.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

