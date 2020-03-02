Sykes Enterprises’ (SYKE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $0. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.