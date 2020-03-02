SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $457,186.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $457,186.00 and $3,841.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,960,602 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitForex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.