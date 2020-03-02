Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.