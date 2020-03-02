Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) versus National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Critical Comparison

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Syneos Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Syneos Health and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 4 7 0 2.64 National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00

Syneos Health presently has a consensus target price of $71.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Syneos Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than National Research.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syneos Health and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.68 billion 1.51 $131.26 million $2.83 23.89 National Research $127.98 million 10.96 $32.41 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than National Research.

Volatility & Risk

Syneos Health has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 2.81% 10.12% 3.95% National Research 25.32% 125.15% 30.72%

Summary

Syneos Health beats National Research on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.