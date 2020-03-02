Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

THOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

THOR opened at $67.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. Synthorx has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Synthorx by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Synthorx during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Synthorx by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Synthorx during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Synthorx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

