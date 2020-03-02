Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $421,511.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and $421,511.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00684109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007291 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 580,403,891 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

