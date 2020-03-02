TaaS Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $228.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00006920 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

