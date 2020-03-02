Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.52% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $45,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $309,138.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,855.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

