Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/27/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/24/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

1/10/2020 – Tactile Systems Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $965.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,486.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

