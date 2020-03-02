TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.32. 1,461,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.43. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $85.83 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

