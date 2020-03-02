TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at Bank of America

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,579. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 297.28 and a beta of 0.27. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.