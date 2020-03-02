Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,966. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $74.66 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

