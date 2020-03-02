Tap (XTP) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.95 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $83.95 million and $384,120.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00497864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.00 or 0.06469332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030156 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

