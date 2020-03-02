Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

