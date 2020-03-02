Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381,725 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 1.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.87% of Targa Resources worth $82,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $282,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.40 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

