Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.06 on Monday, hitting $109.06. 9,662,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,574. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

