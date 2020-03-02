Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Acquires A$38,800.00 in Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider Allan McCallum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.88 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of A$38,800.00 ($27,517.73).

Shares of Tassal Group stock remained flat at $A$3.85 ($2.73) during trading hours on Monday. 1,692,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.36. Tassal Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$4.02 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.25 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $798.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Tassal Group’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Tassal Group Company Profile

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

