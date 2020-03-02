Tavio Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,000. Baxter International comprises about 3.7% of Tavio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baxter International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,770,000 after purchasing an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,322,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.