Tavio Capital LLC Has $25.03 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Tavio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 9.2% of Tavio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tavio Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $25.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,038. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $384.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

